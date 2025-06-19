Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

DYK: Pillowcases can accumulate more bacteria than a toilet seat in just a week

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jun 19, 2025 04:56 PM IST

Don't read this if you don't want to develop an ick against your own pillow...

Who doesn't love their bed?

Your pillowcase can accumulate more bacteria than a toilet seat in just a week(Photo: Medical News Today)
Your pillowcase can accumulate more bacteria than a toilet seat in just a week(Photo: Medical News Today)

It doesn't matter if you're a hyper-planning overachiever or just someone who likes to take things slow and easy (all the time) — there may hardly be anything which's satisfaction parallels the feeling of your head hitting the pillow, YOUR own pillow, at the end of the day. Bliss!

Well, we're here to dampen your favourite time of the day, in the hopes that you dampen the perp...we mean pillowcase, a little more often. Research conducted by mattress brand Amerisleep found that pillowcases left unwashed for just one week can become a breeding ground of up to 3 million colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria per square inch. This is about 17,000 times the amount of bacteria found on a typical toilet seat, making pillowcases one of the filthiest surfaces we frequently touch.

As a rule of thumb, it's generally considered good practice to wash your bedsheets once every 1 to 2 weeks to keep them clean and fresh. You may want to slightly consider the regularity due to some overarching factors such as if you sweat a lot at night, have allergies, or share your bed with pets. But even in these scenarios, once a week should still manage to do the trick. Assuming you flip your pillowcases with your bedsheets, following the once-a-week-wash routine, will potentially minimise the bacterial fallout, of well, sleeping. And make your sleep hygiene airtight by adding a teensy bit of disinfectant when you send your sheets and pillowcases for their weekly wash and you should be good.

On a lighter note, the reactions from the internet to this revelation, are as usual, hilarious: "Cool story, just flip it over to the cool side", "You haven’t seen my toilet seat", "That’s why I sleep on my toilet seat", "No wonder my immune system can handle anything" and "I do it once a month to keep my immune system top form" made for some hilarious takes.

But coming back to immediate measures, toss that pillowcase into the washing machine, won't you?

News / HTCity / Wellness / DYK: Pillowcases can accumulate more bacteria than a toilet seat in just a week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On