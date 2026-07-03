‘It’s actually insane’: German physician criticises new sick leave policy, warns of ‘catastrophic’ results

A physician practicing in Germany has warned that the country’s new sick leave policy, requiring employees to produce medical certificates from day one of sickness, could have “catastrophic consequences”. Amir Amini, a Resident at University Hospital Magdeburg, claimed that Germany’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle the increase in footfall that is sure to result from the implementation of the new policy. A German physician has warned that the country's new sick leave policy could have catastrophic consequences (Representational image). (Pexels)

Germany’s new sick leave policy German Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined a package of pension, tax and labour reforms on Thursday. Among the changes, there is now a provision for how workers can avail sick leave.

In an effort to reduce days lost through sick leave, workers would not be able to call in sick by telephone but would require medical certificates from day one.

Physician calls it lunacy Amir Amini, MD, described the new sick leave policy as “lunacy” in an X post.

“As a physician working in Germany: this lunacy will have catastrophic consequences for all sides: patients and doctors -and businesses,” he said.

Amini predicted that employees will now force themselves to work from office even when they are unwell. Instead of staying home and resting, they will potentially expose colleagues to sickness.

The physician further pointed out that it is “insane” to expect a patient with fever or diarrhoea to see a doctor on the first day of symptoms.