Japanese entrepreneur 'hooked' on pani puri says she plans to open her own shop: 'Eating it twice a week'

In another post, Hermes described her experience of enjoying the snack solo at local eateries. “For real, I’m the only Japanese woman, eating alone in silence,” she wrote, adding that there are several quick-stop spots where one can easily grab a plate.

She added that even her husband, who is not fond of “exotic food”, has been won over. “He’s like, ‘I might be hooked too, I keep thinking about pani puri right away’—it’s that addictive,” she said, revealing that she now eats it about twice a week and has even bought a pani puri kit.

Taking to X, the woman, identified as Hermes, shared her growing obsession with pani puri. “I’m so hooked on pani puri that I’m seriously thinking about starting my own pani puri shop where you can casually eat and walk around,” she wrote.

From crispy samosas to flavour-packed pani puri, Indian street food has long been celebrated for its bold spices and unique textures. Now, a Japanese entrepreneur’s love for the beloved street snack pani puri has gone viral, sparking discussion online about the global appeal of Indian cuisine.

(Also Read: ‘An IITian selling pani puri in London’: Why this NRI traded corporate life to run a supper club)

How did social media react? Hermes’ posts quickly gained traction, with users from India and beyond chiming in with suggestions and reactions. Many recommended trying regional variations of the snack.

“Phuchka is tastier version of Pani puri, found in Bengal.. these day I eat Phuchka at home only. Try that, u may also try dahi puri along with it,it's a bit sweet, it cuts the heat and spicy chilli flavour of phuchka,” one user wrote.

“It is heartening to see that foreigners like pani puri just as much as we Indians do,” commented another.

“If you're in Mumbai, try Sev Puri. And if you ever visit Kolkata (Bengal) try Puchka (which is the Bengali version of Pani Puri)” wrote another.

“It's the same phase for me! It's so weird how it has a flavor you like, but the taste is different at the shop, right? I'm somehow weirdly addicted to it, and it's kinda scary. Before long, I might end up going to India or Nepal, and even starting my own shop or something,” wrote another Japanese X user.

“It's Pani Puri...! This stuff is so delicious, right! It's fun how it's flat until you fry it and then it puffs up, and it's all crunchy and goes with whatever you put in it—it's like the perfect snack, so I've been thinking it'd be great if there were more places to eat it, so please, I really want you to open a shop...!” wrote one user.