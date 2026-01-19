Japanese YouTuber faces backlash for 'packed with Indians' Air India flight vlog: 'If you have problem, then don't come'

The controversy began after Ikechan shared her Air India travel vlog on YouTube and X with the caption, “Taking the notoriously bad Air India for my first-ever trip to India!! The plane is packed with Indians.” Screenshots and clips from the post quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from thousands of users.

A travel vlog by Japanese content creator Ikechan has sparked outrage online after she described an Air India flight as “packed with Indians” and referred to the airline as “bad” in the caption.

Social media reactions Many social media users pointed out that the original thumbnail appeared to reference last year’s tragic Air India plane crash. Many described the imagery and wording as insensitive and inappropriate, accusing the creator of trivialising a tragedy that claimed several lives. Although the thumbnail was later changed, critics said the damage had already been done.

The video, uploaded on January 17, shows Ikechan travelling on an Air India flight, tasting in-flight meals and documenting her journey. While the vlog has garnered thousands of views on YouTube, the thumbnail shared on X alone garnered more than 20 million views, largely due to the backlash.

Several viewers accused the YouTuber of approaching India with preconceived ideas shaped by stereotypes online.

One user said, “I saw your whole vlog (with Eng subs), it seems you have a pre-concieved image about Indians and India, strongly due to internet / viral videos. India is a huge country with the largest polpulation on this planet, so you will obviosly find good and bad throughtout ! And I hope you enjoy your stay in India with good experiences”

Another commented, “If you have a problem with India, then don’t come. Nobody has forced you."

Others specifically criticised the thumbnail, saying that although it was later changed, the original image had already caused hurt. “Although the thumbnail has been changed, it’s undeniable that the original image caused offence to many people. A more thorough apology would have been better," a user wrote.

Japanese vlogger reacts to backlash Responding to the backlash, Ikechan issued an update claiming she had no ill intent.

“I didn't have any particularly strong intentions, so I made a slight change to the text on the thumbnail that was pointed out! I always put a lot of effort into making the videos, so I'd appreciate it if you watch the whole thing instead of just bits and pieces! I make them thinking that if you watch it all the way through, you'll get a sense of that country's charm,” she wrote.