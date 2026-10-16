Japan’s first female PM says household chores, makeup leave her busier than male predecessors

Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, told parliament that she feels she spends more time than her male predecessors because she has to tackle household chores on top of her already packed daily schedule.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a news conference. (Rie Kikuchi/Pool AFP via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"In the morning, I bathe, fix breakfast and then wash dishes, not to mention apply makeup," she said. She continued, "I feel like I'm spending three or four more hours than male prime ministers doing these things."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read: ‘Relieved, but a little lonely’: Japanese PM after staff removes cockroaches from her residence

Self-described workaholic:

This is not the first time the PM opened up about work pressure. Earlier, in interviews and social media posts, she has talked about sleeping for only two to four hours a night due to work pressure.

“I sleep about two hours now, four hours at the longest,” she told MPs at a legislative committee meeting. “It’s probably bad for my skin.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She caused a stir last year and prompted backlash after she called her aides to the office for a 3 am meeting. People were concerned that she expected the employees to work longer hours. However, at that time, she said that any changes to her employees' working conditions would prioritise their health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She caused a stir last year and prompted backlash after she called her aides to the office for a 3 am meeting. People were concerned that she expected the employees to work longer hours. However, at that time, she said that any changes to her employees' working conditions would prioritise their health. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She also said, “If we can create a situation where people can properly balance childcare and caregiving responsibilities according to their wishes, and also being able to work, enjoy leisure time, and relax – that would be ideal.”

In a social media post in July, she talked about “getting consumed until dawn with poring over documents brought home from work and those related to parliamentary questioning.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I do enjoy reading these piles of documents at midnight that I took home," she said, adding, "But it is difficult for me to squeeze out time to buckle down and think with a clear head" about "the future direction of this country or my grand vision for it.”

Sanae Takaichi is the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who was elected party president in October 2025, and subsequently became Prime Minister of Japan. She is the first woman to hold either position.