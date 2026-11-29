A Japanese woman is preparing to make history in a board game where men have dominated the highest professional ranks for more than a century. Tomoka Nishiyama, 31, will become the first woman to compete against men at the top level of professional shogi, often described as Japanese chess.

Who is Tomoka Nishiyama and why is her achievement historic?

Japan’s professional shogi faces a historic gender breakthrough. (Representational image generated using AI) more less

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Nishiyama is set to become a professional kishi from April 2027, a status that has been held exclusively by men since the Japan Shogi Association was established in 1924.

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Her achievement is particularly significant given the history of discrimination faced by women in the game. In the 1960s, when Akiko Takojima aspired to become an elite shogi player, she was reportedly told by a male instructor that women were not capable of reaching the highest level.

Decades later, the situation has improved, but opportunities remain unequal. The introduction of women's professional shogi in 1974 marked an important step forward. The original six female professionals have since been joined by more than 80 players.

According to a report by The Guardian , Nishiyama's promotion has been welcomed as a milestone, although she has also faced criticism and online abuse from people questioning the way she qualified.

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{{^usCountry}} The Japan Shogi Association changed its promotion criteria last year, allowing women to qualify for the professional kishi category based on their performances in women's tournaments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Japan Shogi Association changed its promotion criteria last year, allowing women to qualify for the professional kishi category based on their performances in women's tournaments. {{/usCountry}}

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What is shogi, Japan's popular board game?

Often compared to chess, shogi is a traditional Japanese strategy game believed to have originated in India before spreading through China and other parts of Asia.

Played on a board with 81 squares, the game involves two opponents, each controlling 20 pieces. The objective is to checkmate the opponent's king. Unlike chess, captured pieces can be brought back into play under the capturing player's control, adding another layer of strategy.

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Shogi has a considerable following in Japan. According to a 2025 government white paper cited by The Guardian, around five million people play the game regularly, but women account for only about 20% of them.

Women still face challenges in professional shogi

Despite Nishiyama's historic promotion, the gender gap in professional shogi remains considerable. As of October 2026, all 174 active players holding the kishi rank were men.

Professional women players have also called for changes to make the game more inclusive. These include better maternity provisions, childcare support and greater recognition of the challenges faced by women pursuing professional careers.

Nishiyama has acknowledged the importance of the women who came before her, saying their achievements helped make her own milestone possible.

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