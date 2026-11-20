Two goats hired to clear weeds at a railway station in central Tokyo are set to retire early after eating almost all the grass in just six weeks. Pokke, a two-year-old female, and Nagi, a one-year-old male, had arrived at JR Yotsuya Station on October 9 for a three-month trial. However, the pair have grazed through the greenery much faster than expected, leaving little grass to eat, according to Asahi News.

Two goats hired to clear weeds in Tokyo have completed the job ahead of schedule (X/@JREast_official)

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The goats, affectionately nicknamed 'Yotsuyagi' online, have become a local attraction, drawing commuters, schoolchildren and office workers who stop to watch them. Their popularity has also grown on social media, with many people sharing pictures of the animals.

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(Also read: Tokyo railway station brings in 2 goats to eat weeds, delights commuters)

Tokyo's 'Yotsuya goats' to retire early

East Japan Railway (JR East) had rented the two goats from a company in Kanagawa Prefecture for a three-month weed-control trial.

The trial was originally expected to continue until around December. However, the goats have been grazing at a faster pace than anticipated. According to JR East, the 900-square-metre plot is now almost completely devoid of greenery.

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{{^usCountry}} With little natural grass left, the railway operator has started feeding the animals hay. Their weed-eating assignment is therefore expected to end sometime in November, about a month ahead of schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With little natural grass left, the railway operator has started feeding the animals hay. Their weed-eating assignment is therefore expected to end sometime in November, about a month ahead of schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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The company that rented the goats had earlier said, "The two got along well, and they both have friendly personalities, so we thought they would surely be loved by station staff and anyone who sees them."

Goats to return to Tokyo station in 2027

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The trial has attracted considerable attention, with commuters and people working in the neighbourhood stopping by to see the animals.

“One of the JR employees came up with the idea as a way to do away with grass at the station. It went viral on social media, but we didn’t expect this to happen,” a JR East spokesperson had earlier said to Japan Daily.

JR East is planning a second round of the goat-led weed-control initiative between March and May 2027. However, it has not yet confirmed whether Pokke and Nagi will return for the next phase, or whether different goats will take their place.

(Also read: Japan’s famous Nara deer send record number of tourists to hospital, 70% foreigners)

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The exact date of the pair's early retirement has also not been announced. Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the popular goats at JR Yotsuya Station may therefore want to visit before their stay comes to an end.