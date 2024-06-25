‘Jasmine in Indian wedding clothing…’: Sidhartha Mallya on wife radiating in lehenga choli

Sidhartha Mallya, who married Jasmine Santiago in a twin wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom, has captivated social media again by sharing dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram. In his latest post, he expresses his love and admiration for his wife as she dazzles in an Indian wedding attire - lehenga choli. UK: Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine Santiago posing for the camera. (Instagram/@sidmallya)

In a joint Instagram post, Mallya wrote, “Indian wedding clothing is something special….”

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He added, “Jasmine in Indian wedding clothing is another level,” complete with love-filled emoticons.

The pictures show Jasmine in a pink lehenga choli and Sidhartha in a blue sherwani. The first picture shows Sidhartha holding Jasmine’s lehenga as they pose for the camera, while another features the loved-up couple.

Take a look at the new pictures shared by Sidhartha Mallya below:

After their Christian wedding, Sidhartha Mallya shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Mr and Mrs Muppet.” Alongside, he added the hashtag “JustMarried”.

One of the pictures shows Sidhartha and Jasmine holding hands moments after getting married. Another shows a candid moment between the couple.

Both wedding ceremonies took place at Sidhartha’s father and fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya’s $14 million estate in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Ahead of their wedding in London, Sidhartha shared a post on Instagram saying that “wedding week has commenced”. He shared a picture of himself, with his now-wife Jasmine, posing with a frame decorated with flowers.

Jasmine and Sidhartha got engaged on Halloween in October 2023. In a post on Instagram, Jasmine wrote, “October. There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life….” She shared several pictures from the Halloween. In one of the pictures with Sidhartha, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

“Thank you, everyone, for all your beautiful messages and wishes. Jasmine and myself feel very humbled by all the love,” Sidhartha wrote on Instagram as he shared a picture of him and Jasmine sharing a kiss.