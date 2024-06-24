 Vijay Mallya serves Kingfisher beer at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's UK wedding | Trending - Hindustan Times
Vijay Mallya serves Kingfisher beer at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's UK wedding

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 24, 2024 01:32 PM IST

The menu at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s wedding included Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher beer, among other items.

Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya served Kingfisher beer at his son Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding to Jasmine. A picture of the menu from the big fat Indian wedding was shared by the fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine got married on June 22.

Read| Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya spotted at son Sidhartha Mallya’s lavish UK wedding

“Nothing like a Kingfisher in London,” reads the text on the Instagram Story shared by Manoviraj Khosla.

As per the picture shared by Khosla, kadi patta burrata, pan-fried atlantic sea bass, Kingfisher beer and more were on the menu at Sidhartha-Jasmine’s wedding.

Take a look at the Instagram Story here:

Manoviraj Khosla shared this menu on Instagram Story.(Instagram/@manovirajkhosla)
Manoviraj Khosla shared this menu on Instagram Story.(Instagram/@manovirajkhosla)

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine wedding

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine got married in an intimate ceremony on June 22 in the United Kingdom. The couple got married in a twin wedding ceremony in the United Kingdom.

“MR & Mrs Muppet,” is what Sidhartha Mallya wrote while sharing wedding pictures on Instagram. One of the pictures shows Sidhartha and Jasmine holding hands moments after getting married.

He hinted at his upcoming wedding on Instagram earlier this week. “Wedding week has commenced,” Sidhartha wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of him posing with his fiancée. The picture shows the bride-to-be in a floral dress posing with a floral frame with the groom.

Also Read| All about Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding and his girlfriend Jasmine: 11 points

Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher beer

Vijay Mallya, the promoter of Kingfisher Airlines - famously known as “The King of Good Times” - fled India in March 2016. He has been facing charges of money laundering and defaulting on loans in India.

The fugitive Indian businessman made his fortune selling beer under the brand Kingfisher and later launched his airline and Formula 1 venture.

Kingfisher Airlines was launched in 2003 and began commercial operations in 2005. It ceased operations in 2012 owing to mounting debt and losses.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court of India sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months in jail. Despite multiple attempts, India has so far been unsuccessful in extraditing Mallya.

News / Trending / Vijay Mallya serves Kingfisher beer at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's UK wedding
