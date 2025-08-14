Jeff Bezos reportedly wants wife Lauren Sanchez to be the next Bond girl: ‘He’s obsessed’

Jeff Bezos is reportedly taken in by the idea of casting his wife Lauren Sanchez as the next Bond girl. The Amazon billionaire, who acquired MGM in 2022, wants to launch 55-year-old Sanchez into stardom with the James Bond reboot. A new report claims that Jeff Bezos wants wife Lauren Sanchez as the next Bond girl.(AFP)

Amazon MGM recently acquired the rights to the James Bond franchise as a whole. The studio is now working on a reboot of the James Bond series and aiming for 2027 as the release date.

Lauren Sanchez as the next Bond girl?

British-American journalist and gossip columnist Rob Shuter was the first to report that Bezos wants his wife to star in the James Bond reboot.

“He’s obsessed,” a Hollywood insider was quoted as saying on Shuter’s blog, referring to Bezos. “This isn’t just fantasy casting — Jeff wants her on screen, period.”

“She’s not an actress,” one studio executive admitted. “But she’s Jeff’s muse, and when you spend $8 billion, you get what you want.”

The upcoming reboot, Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Steven Knight. With Daniel Craig stepping away from the role of 007, Bezos is now actively searching for a new actor to take on the iconic character.

In February, Jeff Bezos, 61, took to social media to ask for the public’s opinion on the best choice for the role. “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?” he asked.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice this June.

Their relationship began in late 2018 after years of knowing each other professionally. The romance became public in early 2019, shortly after Bezos’s divorce from MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez’s split from Patrick Whitesell. Despite intense tabloid attention in the early days, the couple quickly became a high-profile fixture, appearing together at major events and collaborating on philanthropic efforts such as the Bezos Earth Fund.

