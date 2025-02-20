Amazon’s MGM Studios to take over creative control of the James Bond franchise

In a move that's sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry, the iconic James Bond film franchise is set to get a major overhaul. Amazon MGM Studios is set to take creative control of the 007 franchise with the longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepping back. Also read: Daniel Craig doesn't ‘care’ who plays the next James Bond or remember how many times he played the character No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007, was released in 2021 and earned $775 million.

Shifting dynamics

According to Variety, the announcement was made on Thursday, highlighting that long-time producers and custodian of 007, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, would be stepping back.

As per details of the historic agreement, Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The three parties will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

Michael shared that he is stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Barbara also said that “with the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films”, it is time to focus on other projects.

About the franchise

The Bond films were launched by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962, before his daughter and stepson took over. Amazon MGM Studios was formed when Amazon bought Bond's parent studio in 2022. The new deal comes after mounting speculation about the fate of the spy, four years after his last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role.

Now, Amazon will decide which actor will take over the famous character. There is still no time frame when that will happen or when the next film will be made.

