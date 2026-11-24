Nvidia's board on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as President and CEO in a surprise move that sparked a wave of memes online. Huang, a company co-founder, had stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing.

An AI-generated clip shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dancing with Elon Musk and Sam Altman. more less

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Just days earlier, the board had accepted Huang’s resignation over his affair and rejected his subsequent offer to return to the chipmaker he co-founded.

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"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chairman Harvey C Jones said in a statement.

(Also read: ‘We love you, Jensen': Employees chant Huang's name as he returns to Nvidia HQ after reinstatement)

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the statement from Nvidia’s board of directors said.

Huang’s return sparks meme fest

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{{^usCountry}} Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia underlined his apparently indispensable role in the tech industry, AFP said. “Unknown to many until recent years, Huang emerged as a public entrepreneur, drawing stadium crowds as he presented cutting-edge components essential to the development of AI tools like ChatGPT,” the news agency noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia underlined his apparently indispensable role in the tech industry, AFP said. “Unknown to many until recent years, Huang emerged as a public entrepreneur, drawing stadium crowds as he presented cutting-edge components essential to the development of AI tools like ChatGPT,” the news agency noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The return also sparked a meme fest on social media. Take a look:

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AI generated clips of Huang returning to the office took over X.

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One such clip featured an AI-generated Huang with AI-generated Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei. Musk had frequently voiced his support for the embattled CEO of Nvidia.

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Shares of Nvidia rocketed about 30 percent higher in pre-market trading Monday, a fact that was reflected in the memes.

News of his return -- announced soon after the opening bell Monday -- lit a fire under equities, sending shares in Nvidia soaring an eye-watering 31.5 percent and adding more than $900 billion to the firm's market value.

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(Also read: Elon Musk on standing by Jensen Huang: 'Fair-weather friends are worthless')

(With inputs from agencies)