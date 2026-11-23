A Seattle man won a Jensen Huang lookalike contest held at a bar in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, beating dozens of participants dressed up as the founder and former CEO of Nvidia.

Retiree Walter Lim poses with a photograph of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after winning a lookalike contest sponsored by Plug Vancouver, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 22, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

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Walter Lim drove about three hours from Seattle to take part in the contest, which was hosted by Plug Vancouver at Mangos Kitchen and Bar, CTV News reported. Participants turned up wearing leather jackets, glasses, sneakers and grey wigs to resemble the billionaire founder of Nvidia.

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According to CTV News, more than 200 people registered to attend the event. A video shared on X by news agency Reuters showed participants dressed in leather jackets and glasses as they competed for the title.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} According to the organisers, the contest was held in three stages. Participants were first shortlisted based on crowd cheers and judges’ input. The finalists then had to announce a new chip while holding a bag of chips. One contestant reportedly crushed the bag mid-speech and referred to the contents as “microchips”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the organisers, the contest was held in three stages. Participants were first shortlisted based on crowd cheers and judges’ input. The finalists then had to announce a new chip while holding a bag of chips. One contestant reportedly crushed the bag mid-speech and referred to the contents as “microchips”. {{/usCountry}}

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In the final round, participants then had to either beg for their wife back or their job back

The judges eventually narrowed the competition down to three finalists, including two grey-haired contestants and another wearing a wig alongside an Alice Huang impersonator. Lim ultimately emerged as the winner after receiving loud cheers from the crowd.

Speaking after his win, Lim said his sister had told him about the contest, prompting him to make the three-hour drive from Seattle.

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“I own a leather jacket, I have the same eyeglasses that Jensen wears, and of course the hair… I have been told by many people that I looked like him,” he said.

Lim added that the cheers from his family in the audience gave him confidence that he could win.

Lim took home $200 in prize money, while the other two finalists received $50 each, as per the outlet.

(Also Read: Satya Nadella says founders are 'not gods' following Jensen Huang's Nvidia exit)

What did the organisers say?

The event was organised by Plug Vancouver, which had previously hosted a lookalike contest when singer Bruno Mars visited the city.

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Lauren Benson, Plug Vancouver’s media relations director, said the event featured three rounds, including a lookalike round, a pitch of Nvidia’s newest product and a final round in which contestants had to beg for either their wife or their job back.

“It was a lot of fun here today,” Benson said, adding that the event was free for the community and received an overwhelming response.

(Also Read: ‘Knuckleheads’: Shopify CEO criticises Nvidia board over Jensen Huang’s resignation)

Jensen Huang controversy

The lookalike contest comes amid controversy surrounding Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive following allegations surrounding an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of working for Beijing.

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On November 12, Nvidia’s board announced that Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. The board subsequently appointed Colette Kress, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO.

Nvidia’s board has also launched an internal investigation into Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. However, it has said it does not believe the matter involved any breach of national security or company secrets.

Amid the controversy, Huang has also agreed to appear before the US Senate for a public hearing.