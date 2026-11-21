Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has praised Jensen Huang's role in building Nvidia into an artificial intelligence powerhouse, while arguing that even exceptional founders should not be considered indispensable. Satya Nadella praised Jensen Huang's achievements but said a company's success should not depend on its founder. more

Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, November 18, Nadella said the real measure of a founder's achievements is whether the business can continue to succeed after their departure.

"Founders are unbelievable in the sense that they create something from nothing, so that is pretty magical. So therefore yes, they're singular," Nadella said, according to Business Insider.

"But they're not gods," he added.

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A company must outlast its founder Nadella said creating a successful company is only part of a founder's legacy. Equally important is building an organisation with the leadership and resilience to survive a change at the top.

Referring to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, he recalled telling him that founders eventually die, meaning another person must one day take charge if a business is to endure.

"Singularity is about the magic you create, but it's also the institutional strength you build," Nadella said.

He added that Huang had achieved precisely that at Nvidia, signalling confidence that the chipmaker could continue operating successfully without him.

Huang's resignation sparks debate The comments came days after Huang stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive and board member. The company announced his resignation on November 12 and named longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Reuters reported that Nvidia's board had opened an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. His departure followed disclosures about his personal relationships, prompting debate over his future at the company.

Nadella described the situation as tragic and said he admired Huang, whom he had known for years. However, he declined to say whether Huang should return, stressing that the decision belonged to Nvidia's board.

Nadella expresses confidence in Nvidia's leadership Nadella also praised Kress, a former Microsoft executive, and expressed confidence in Nvidia's wider management team. He said he remained in contact with the people responsible for the company's technology and product development.

Huang's exit has divided Silicon Valley, with some prominent business figures calling for his reinstatement. Nvidia's board, however, has said it does not intend to bring him back as chief executive.

(Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns against blindly trusting AI, calls for ‘emergency brake’)

For Nadella, the question was less about the stature of any one leader than whether the institution they created was strong enough to thrive independently.