Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns against blindly trusting AI, calls for ‘emergency brake’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has urged companies not to blindly trust artificial intelligence, warning that advanced AI models could make serious mistakes or be compromised if given access to sensitive systems. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella raised concerns over AI security risks and urged companies to strengthen controls over advanced models. (Bloomberg)

(Also read: Trump honours Satya Nadella the same day US suspends Microsoft’s green card sponsorship. Indian-origin CEO reacts)

In a lengthy post on X on Saturday, October 10, Nadella argued that businesses cannot always explain why AI models behave as they do, making independent safeguards essential.

'Treat AI models like insider risks' "We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls, and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient," Nadella wrote.

"Treating frontier closed and open weight models like insider risks is a way to build such a system."

He stressed that AI systems were not necessarily malicious, but their increasing capabilities could create risks when allowed to access important systems.

"Today this means separating the model from the harness that orchestrates its work, as well as the action space that defines what it can do. It also means externalizing controls and safeguards," he said.

Nadella calls for 'emergency brake' Nadella proposed seven principles for safer AI deployment, including monitoring model behaviour, independent audits, continuous testing and human intervention.

"Think of it like an emergency brake. An authorized person should always be able to pause or shut down a model mid-task," he wrote.

He also urged companies to disclose AI failures and security breaches promptly to those affected.

Take a look here at his article: