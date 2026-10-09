6 leaders received awards as ‘America’s greatest living innovators’ from Donald Trump. Only 1 is US-born

US President Donald Trump presented the National Medals of Science and the National Medals of Technology and Innovation on Thursday, October 8, to six individuals for their exemplary achievement and leadership in science and technology. A White House statement labelled them as “America’s greatest living innovators”. CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin stand with US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS) Who are the six innovators, and where were they born? One of the interesting takeaways from the ceremony is that of the six tech titans recognised, five are foreign-born immigrants. Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, and Lisa Su were the recipients of the National Medal of Science. Michael Dell and Satya Nadella received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. Elon Musk: Co-founder of seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa.

President Donald Trump, right, presents the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk at the U.S. Institute of Peace. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

He was honoured “For engineering achievements of extraordinary ambition and scale that have pushed the frontiers of space exploration, intelligent systems, communications, and beyond, renewing American technological leadership and opening a new chapter in American manufacturing.” Sergey Brin: The Google co-founder and former president of Alphabet, was born in Moscow, Russia, in 1973.

US President Donald Trump stands with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit. (REUTERS)

He received the reward “For the development of foundational algorithms for information retrieval and data processing that revolutionized how the world accesses information across science, commerce, and in the course of everyday life.” Jensen Huang: The co-founder, CEO and president of Nvidia was born in 1963 in Tainan, Taiwan.

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (REUTERS)

The tech leader was awarded “For advancing the graphics processing unit into a general-purpose computing architecture through innovations in processor design and software, transforming massively parallel computation and powering breakthroughs in scientific computing and super intelligence.” Lisa Su: The CEO of semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices was also born in Taiwan in 1969 and immigrated to the US as a kid with her family.

US President Donald Trump presents AMD CEO Lisa Su with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace. (REUTERS)

She was awarded “For a lifetime of leadership in semiconductor engineering and high-performance computing through innovations in processor architecture and chiplet-based integration that powered the world’s first exascale supercomputer and opened new frontiers in computational performance.” Satya Nadella: The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, was born in Hyderabad, India, in 1967.

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella receives the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from U.S. President Donald Trump. (Getty Images via AFP)

The tech CEO was awarded “For his transformative leadership of a critical American technology company, which led to its rejuvenation for a new era of cloud computing, and for his construction of the hyperscale infrastructure that enabled the training and global deployment of American super intelligence.” Also Read: Trump honours Satya Nadella the same day US suspends Microsoft’s green card sponsorship. Indian-origin CEO reacts Michael Dell: It is only Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, who was born in Houston, Texas, in 1965.

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell. (REUTERS)