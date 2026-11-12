Jensen Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, earn over $1 million each at Nvidia

The controvery surrounding Jensen Huang and his extra-marital affair with a suspected Chinese spy has put the spotlight on his family life. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 63, has been married to Lori Huang for over four decades. The couple has two children together, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang, who are both in their 30s and work at Nvidia.

Madison Huang and Spencer Huang are both Nvidia employees.

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Madison Huang is married to Nico Caprez, a former Swiss pro ski racer who is now a high-ranking executive at the chipmaker.

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Jensen Huang's two children and his son-in-law therefore all hold key positions at Nvidia.

Madison Huang serves as senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms, while Spencer Huang manages robotics software products at Nvidia. Nico Caprez is Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth.

Salaries of Madison and Spencer Huang

Nvidia revealed in its 2026 proxy filing that Madison Huang and Spencer Huang received total compensation of approximately $1.23 million and $1.32 million as Nvidia employees.

“The daughter and son of Jen-Hsun Huang, our President and CEO and a member of our Board, are employed by the Company,” the filing read. “The total compensation for Fiscal 2026 of the daughter and son of Mr. Huang was approximately $1,232,000 and $1,320,000, respectively.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Jensen Huang Apologized to Nvidia for His Infidelity. His Kids Are On Staff) More about Madison Huang {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Jensen Huang Apologized to Nvidia for His Infidelity. His Kids Are On Staff) More about Madison Huang {{/usCountry}}

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Madison Huang, 35, is the elder child of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori.

She works as a senior executive at the chipmaking giant, where she currently serves as senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms.

Madison graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 with a degree in culinary arts. She then worked as a chef in New York and San Francisco Bay, before moving to Paris to study further.

(Also read: Jensen Huang met wife Lori at 17, told her he would be CEO by 30)

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She continued her training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, moved to Miami to work at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and then for a two-Michelin starred chef.

Madison Huang then moved to London to begin her Diploma in Wine, Gastronomy and Management.

Madison eventually moved into the corporate world. She joined LVMH, the French luxury goods group that owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moët & Chandon. She worked in marketing strategy and development at the company for around four years.

She later pursued an MBA in marketing and strategy from London Business School. According to the Nvidia website, she holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from London Business School.

Madison joined Nvidia in June 2020 as an MBA intern, working on enterprise marketing and strategy. She subsequently took on roles involving marketing campaigns and product marketing.

More about Spencer Huang

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Spencer Huang manages robotics software products at Nvidia.

He studied at Columbia College Chicago, where he graduated in 2012 with a BA in international marketing and cultural studies.

After completing his undergraduate education, he moved to Taiwan to study Mandarin at National Taiwan University. He later teamed up with a friend to open a cocktail bar called R&D Cocktail Lab in Taipei.

Spencer later turned his attention to technology and artificial intelligence. In 2019, he enrolled in a programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), focusing on human-computer interaction for user experience design.

He subsequently pursued an MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business, completing the programme in 2022. His studies focused on tech product management, business analytics and strategy.

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Spencer joined Nvidia in July 2022. He initially worked as a product manager on the company's Isaac Sim Cloud team, which develops simulation tools for robotics developers. He later moved into a leadership role in the company's robotics business.

(Also read: ‘Lori took care of everything, never complained’: Jensen Huang praised wife 5 months before his affair with Alice Huang became news)

Jensen Huang’s affair

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, earlier admitted to having an affair with a woman named Alice Huang (no relation), whom the US suspects to be a Chinese intelligence operative.

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In a letter sent to Nvidia employees Sunday, Huang acknowledged the affair and apologised for hurting his family.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

The board of Nvidia is preparing to oust Huang as CEO. It has been working with an outside firm to identify potential successors as it prepares to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to decide Huang's future at the company, according to a Bloomberg report.