Jensen Huang's wife Lori and daughter Madison are behind the Nvidia co-founder's iconic black leather jacket look

Jensen Huang is under mounting scrutiny following his sudden resignation as Nvidia CEO amid reports of extramarital affairs. Amid this, an old interview featuring the co-founder has resurfaced online. In the throwback conversation with Ryan Patel, Huang credited his wife, Lori, and daughter, Madison, for curating his signature black leather jacket look.

Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. (REUTERS)

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Patel, after a conversation with Huang about his days of working at the fast food restaurant, asked, “Now, at Denny's, I'm sure you weren't thinking you were going to be the style star of the future, but now you are. What do you think? How do you feel?”

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Also Read: Flowers at Nvidia HQ, tech world sharing Jensen Huang stories mark CEO’s resignation amid affairs row

The Nvidia co-founder instantly replied, “I'm happy that my wife and my daughter dress me.”

For years, Jensen Huang’s signature black leather jacket, paired with a black T-shirt and dark jeans, served as his iconic look in Silicon Valley. Much like Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck, the look set him apart from others.

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{{^usCountry}} He then recalled how his wife, Lori, was his favourite and only lab partner when in college. Patel asked, “How has it been having Lori by your side for this entire journey?” The tech founder simply replied, “Incredible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then recalled how his wife, Lori, was his favourite and only lab partner when in college. Patel asked, “How has it been having Lori by your side for this entire journey?” The tech founder simply replied, “Incredible.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jensen Huang’s affairs row:

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The controversy erupted after The New York Times reported that Huang was having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. As Nvidia launched an independent probe, the 63-year-old executive admitted to the affair in an email to employees on November 8, apologising to his wife and family for being unfaithful.

Days later, fresh reports surfaced alleging two more relationships involving Nvidia employees. Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice-president of healthcare, is said to be one of those with whom Huang allegedly had an extramarital affair. The recent reports claim that another unnamed staffer was also involved with the Nvidia co-founder.

Also Read: Suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang tied to Jensen Huang affair barred from entry to Singapore over probe

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Though Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang, he is yet to publicly address the rumours about the other affairs.

Jensen Huang has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for more than 40 years, and the couple met as students at Oregon State University. They have two children, both are in their 30s: daughter Madison and son Spencer. They work for Nvidia.

After his affair with Alice Hunag came to light, the former CEO shared a note with Nvidia employees saying, “I was unfaithful to my wife.”

He also added, "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."