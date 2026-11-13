Suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang tied to Jensen Huang affair barred from entry to Singapore over probe

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was a Hong Kong resident and wasn’t based in Singapore. Her passport was returned on Feb. 26 and she left Singapore that day, the ministry said.

Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed International Pte CEO , “provided information which she knew to be inaccurate” to Singaporean authorities to downplay her role in the company during a probe into its operations, the Ministry of Home Affairs said Thursday. It said she wasn’t investigated for espionage.

Singapore said it barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country in February and gave her a “stern warning” after finding insufficient evidence to prosecute the alleged Chinese spy in a scandal that led to the ouster of former Nvidia Corp. leader Jensen Huang.

“Singapore does not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices,” the ministry said.

Alice Huang is currently living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, according to a person familiar with the situation. China has denied she’s a spy.

Alice Huang is under scrutiny for her role at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia cloud partner investigated over the suspected diversion of advanced computing servers to China amid US export restrictions. She’s also been linked to Nvidia’s Huang, who admitted to a romantic relationship with her.

Singapore started an independent probe in February 2025 into Megaspeed and several other companies over suspected false declarations involving the purchase of servers and related offenses. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing.

Also Read: Who is Alice Huang? The woman at the center of Nvidia’s scandal remains elusive

Singapore first became aware of the US’s interest in Megaspeed during a voluntary post-shipment verification in June 2025. The city-state subsequently sought information from the US and other jurisdictions as part of its own investigation.

Local police sought information relating to Supermicro, a US based supplier of servers. Supermicro provided “limited cooperation,” the ministry said.