Jonathan Ross net worth: How rich is the Groq founder after $20 billion Nvidia deal?

On Wednesday, CNBC broke the news that Nvidia is acquiring the AI chip startup, Groq, founded by Jonathan Ross, who currently heads the organization as it's CEO. The deal has been finalized at "for about" $20 billion in cash, the report noted. Jonathan Ross, chief executive officer of Groq during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC Nov. 19.(Bloomberg)

Alex Davis, the CEO of Disruptive, a firm that has invested more than $500 million in Groq, announced the deal to CNBC. Groq was founded in 2016 by Jonathan Ross and Douglas Wightman - two engineers who created Google's tensor processing unit (TPU). According to reports, Wightman departed from the company in July 2019 and is no longer active in Groq’s current leadership.

The deal is set to significantly boost the net worth of Jonathan Ross, now the sole leader and public face of Groq. According to CNBC, the $20 billion deal is a “non-exclusive licensing agreement,” and Ross and other executives will now join Nvidia as employees.

The report noted, citing Alex Davis, that Nvidia will acquire "all of Groq's assets" but the company's cloud business, which started only recently, is not part of the deal. Notably, this is Nvidia's largest acquisition ever.

On Wednesday, CNBC broke the news that Nvidia is acquiring the AI chip startup, Groq, founded by Jonathan Ross, who currently heads the organization as it's CEO. The deal has been finalized at "for about" $20 billion in cash, the report noted.

Alex Davis, the CEO of Disruptive, a firm that has invested more than $500 million in Groq, announced the deal to CNBC. Groq was founded in 2016 by Jonathan Ross and Douglas Wightman - two engineers who created Google's tensor processing unit (TPU). According to reports, Wightman departed from the company in July 2019 and is no longer active in Groq’s current leadership.

The deal is set to significantly boost the net worth of Jonathan Ross, now the sole leader and public face of Groq. Groq said the $20 billion deal is a “non-exclusive licensing agreement,” and Ross and other executives will now join Nvidia as employees. But, the company will function as an independent unit with finance chief Simon Edwards taking over as CEO.

The report noted, citing Alex Davis, that Nvidia will acquire "all of Groq's assets" but the company's cloud business, which started only recently, is not part of the deal. Notably, this is Nvidia's largest acquisition ever.

What We Know About Jonathan Ross's Net Worth

Jonathan Ross's net worth is not publicly disclosed, as is common with CEOs of startups. The net worth of startup founders is estimated in the form of equity shares they hold in the company. Since its founding, Groq has undergone several rounds of funding, meaning Ross's stake has been diluted over time.

Also read: Vince Zampella net worth: ‘Call of Duty’ designer's list of games and career earnings

Given that Groq raised over $1.75 billion raised over $1.5 billion between 2016 and September 2025, his stake likely diluted to 5-15% based on typical startup trajectories post-Series D/E funding. Groq raised $640 million in August 2024 at a $2.8 billion post-money valuation, and by September 2025, a $750 million round valued Groq at $6.9 billion pre-money.

Considering that Ross retained a 5-15% ownership in the company at the pre-money stage when the company was valued at $6.9 billion and continued it into the Nvidia deal, his net worth is expected to be anywhere between $1 billion $3 billion after the $20 billion acquisition.