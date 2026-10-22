JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urges CEOs to ditch ‘autocratic’ leadership and learn from Ted Lasso

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes corporate bosses can learn a thing or two from Ted Lasso, the fictional football coach known for his optimism and people-first approach. Dimon says leaders should focus on building trust, addressing poor behaviour and bringing teams together to achieve common goals, rather than acting like autocrats.

Why Jamie Dimon admires Ted Lasso’s leadership

Jamie Dimon urges CEOs to embrace Ted Lasso’s people-first leadership style.

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“I love Ted Lasso,” Dimon told The Wall Street Journal, according to Fortune.

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In the Apple TV+ series, Lasso takes charge of AFC Richmond despite having little knowledge of English football. Instead of pretending to know everything, he approaches his players with humility, learns from others and works to understand their personal struggles.

Dimon believes this approach offers a lesson for corporate leaders. He has criticised companies where politics and bureaucracy prevent employees from doing their best work.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some of the bad people want to keep it that way, like autocrats,” he said, referring to individuals who benefit from keeping others suppressed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some of the bad people want to keep it that way, like autocrats,” he said, referring to individuals who benefit from keeping others suppressed. {{/usCountry}}

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Dimon added that effective leaders must recognise damaging behaviour, address it and help their organisations improve. This may take time, particularly when employees who undermine the workplace have been doing so for years.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth also backs the approach

Dimon is not the only business leader who sees value in Lasso’s methods. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth has also highlighted the importance of curiosity and listening before making decisions.

In comments reported by The Wall Street Journal, Wirth said the best leaders he had worked with asked questions, listened to others and tried to understand a situation before deciding what to do.

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This approach reflects Lasso’s experience at AFC Richmond. Although he begins as an outsider, he earns the players’ trust by acknowledging what he does not know and drawing on the strengths of those around him.

What business leaders can learn from Ted Lasso

Leadership experts have also pointed to the character’s emphasis on humility and learning. In an interview with the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, management professor Bruce Avolio highlighted Lasso’s curiosity and willingness to delay judgement.

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Dimon’s message is that good leadership goes beyond targets and authority. It means building trust, encouraging learning and balancing empathy with accountability.