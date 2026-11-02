K Annamalai completes Ironman 70.3 in Goa for second consecutive year, recalls 'excruciating pain'

Former IPS officer and ex-BJP leader K Annamalai has completed the Ironman 70.3 challenge in Goa for the second consecutive year. Reflecting on the race, he spoke about the severe pain and relentless muscle cramps that made the final stretch particularly difficult.

K Annamalai crosses the finish line at Ironman 70.3 Goa. (X/@annamalai_k)

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Taking to X, Annamalai said crossing the finish line made the struggle worthwhile. He also congratulated fellow participants and thanked the volunteers who helped organise the event.

K Annamalai shares Ironman 70.3 experience

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In his post, Annamalai wrote, "For the second consecutive year, I returned to Goa to take on the Ironman 70.3 challenge. I am glad to have crossed the finish line once again. There were moments when excruciating pain and relentless cramps made every step an uphill battle. Crossing the finish line made every bit of the struggle worthwhile."

He added that the experience continued to make him a better version of himself. Annamalai also gave a special mention to the volunteers of Ironman 70.3 Goa, thanking them for making the event memorable.

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The Ironman 70.3 is an endurance event that combines three disciplines: a 1.9-km swim, a 90-km cycling leg and a 21.1-km run. Participants cover a total distance of 113 km, making it a demanding test of stamina and physical endurance.

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Internet reacts to K Annamalai's achievement

Annamalai's post drew congratulatory messages from social media users, many of whom praised his determination and commitment to fitness.

"Congrats Annamalai Ji. I was right with you today," one user commented.

Another wrote, "You are a champion sir. Waiting for your long political innings."

A third user praised his mental and physical strength, writing, "Zeal coupled with mental and physical strength makes a person iron which you have proved once again."

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Others also sent him wishes for the future. One comment read, "May the spirit that carried you across the finish line in Goa guide you just as well through the miles that lie ahead in Tamil Nadu. Onwards and upwards!"

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Another user congratulated Annamalai, saying his achievement reflected his determination and dedication. Several others described him as an inspiration and wished him continued success.