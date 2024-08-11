Kashmir’s cultural heritage shines: Record-breaking dance performance by 10,000 young women in Baramulla

The youth of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir achieved a remarkable feat when they set a world record for the largest-ever performance of a Kashmiri folk dance. A staggering 10,000 young women participated in this historic event, which took place at the 'Kashur Riwaaj' cultural event. Snapshot of the women who took part in the Kashmiri folk dance. (Instagram/@AllIndiaRadioNews)

The official Instagram handle of All India Radio News shared a video of the people who took part in the dance on social media. They also informed that the event was organised by the Dagger Division of the Indian Army, Punit Balan Group and Baramulla District Administrative agencies.

"The Defence Spokesperson said the mega event has successfully united the youth of Kashmir, celebrated their cultural heritage and instilled a sense of pride and unity that will resonate for years to come. The event was held at Baramulla and simultaneously at several nominated schools," shared All India Radio News. (Also Read: 16-year-old Indian teen dances for five days straight, bags world record)

Watch the video here:

Last year, an all-woman network from Kerala called Kudumbashree organised a massive Thiruvathira dance performance at Kuttanellur Government College, setting a world record. On the college campus, 7,027 Kudumbashree members gathered to perform the ancient group dance form. Usually performed during the Onam festival in the Malayalam month of Chingam, this dance form is also sometimes performed in the month of Dhanu.

Due to the substantial amount of participants, the giant "Thiruvathirakali" (Thiruvathira dance) was included in the Limca Book of Records and Talent Record Book. It is currently being considered by the organisers to submit the entry to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The world's largest women's network, Kudumbashree, was hailed as an example model of women's empowerment by Revenue Minister K Rajan, who also highlighted the network's status. The district's Onam celebrations were coordinated by the municipal corporation, the tourism department, and the district government.