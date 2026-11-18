The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is currently in Mumbai alongside Prince William for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards. Amid her packed itinerary, she made a heartfelt stop at a Mumbai hospital, where she met new mothers and healthcare workers in the maternity ward. In a touching gesture, Kate congratulated one new mum with a warm “well done” and held the hand of another woman to console her after a difficult labour.

Kate Middleton at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai. (X/@PTI_News)

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Russell Myers, the royal editor for the Daily Mirror, shared a video that captured the princess looking at a newborn in the hospital. She leans in and says “well done” to the baby’s mother sitting beside the kid.

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Also Read: Kate and William in Mumbai: No autographs and other royal protocol rules they must follow

In another video, shared on Instagram by Kate Mansey, editor and royal editor for The Times and Sunday Times, the royal is seen speaking with a woman while crouching beside her bed. She is seen holding her hand.

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{{^usCountry}} Mansey wrote that while visiting the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, Middleton consoled the woman who had a difficult labour. This is the princess’ only solo engagement during her India visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mansey wrote that while visiting the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, Middleton consoled the woman who had a difficult labour. This is the princess’ only solo engagement during her India visit. {{/usCountry}}

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Not just mothers, she also met with the doctors and other healthcare professionals at the hospital.

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Kate Middleton plays cricket:

Earlier, on the day she arrived in India with her husband Prince William, Middleton met with Sachin Tendulkar and also played gully cricket with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai.

During her interaction with the kids, she also apologised to one who wanted her to autograph. As per royal protocol, the members of the British royal family refrain from signing autographs for the public to prevent the risk of their signatures being forged.

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In another video from her Mumbai visit, she was heard saying, “I think we need some more practice,” during a conversation with a few kids after both she and Prince William had given away their wickets.

Princess dazzles in anarkali:

The Princess of Wales stepped out alongside Prince William at the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, wearing a vibrant red anarkali paired with earrings from Queen Elizabeth II.

The anarkali is designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan and the princess purchased it from a London store.

Also Read: Prince William gives e-rickshaw ride to Kate in Mumbai. Watch

Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in India on November 16. After arriving in India, the prince tweeted, “Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country.”

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