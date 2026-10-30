Kentucky woman who allegedly forgot 10-month-old granddaughter in hot car cleared in her death

A Kentucky grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a doctor who allegedly left her 10-month-old granddaughter inside a hot car for nearly eight hours, leading to her death. Dr Stacey Fazenbaker had intended to drop the infant off at daycare before heading to work at a medical clinic in Madisonville. However, when she arrived at her workplace, she allegedly forgot the infant was in the back seat. Following a police investigation, prosecutors confirmed that the grand jury returned a "no true bill” on October 27.

The 10-month-old baby was found dead inside a car parked at a medical centre in Kentucky. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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What had happened?

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Police said that on August 13, toddler Scottie Crowell was found dead inside a car parked at the parking lot of Owensboro Health MultiCare, reported People. Police stated that the infant was only discovered after her father went to collect her from daycare and learned she had never arrived. When he called Fazenbaker, she reportedly ran outside to find Scottie still in the car.

After 911 was called, the first responders who reached the scene tried administering a lifesaving measure, but the toddler died.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by WEHT, published earlier this year, the temperature on the day of the incident was 95 degrees. However, the temperature inside the car reached 115 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by WEHT, published earlier this year, the temperature on the day of the incident was 95 degrees. However, the temperature inside the car reached 115 degrees. {{/usCountry}}

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“I would ask that you keep the infant’s parents and family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve and process this unimaginable loss,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Hannah Kington-Jarvis said in a statement.