Child found facedown, lifeless: Ghaziabad rain kills 3-year-old outside her own house; locals protest

Parts of Uttar Pradesh that neighbour Delhi — Ghaziabad, Noida — were on Thursday severely waterlogged after heavy rain that started the previous night and continued without a pause almost throughout the day, leaving several people dead. Ghaziabad: The family of a three-year-old girl raised protests after she died due to drowning in a heavily waterlogged street near to her house at Sarvodaya Nagar, Vijay Nagar (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times) The rain was attributed to the western quadrant of a low-pressure area, with eastern parts of the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, north and east Delhi, projected to bear the brunt of the system.

Ghaziabad: The family of a three-year-old girl raised protests after she died due to drowning in a heavily waterlogged street near to her house at Sarvodaya Nagar, Vijay Nagar (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

The heavy rain in Ghaziabad and Noida left at least three people dead, including a three-year-old who died in her own house in Vijay Nagar and was found facedown in water, triggering protest by locals. Child found facedown, lifeless in flooded Ghaziabad house The three-year-old girl, Pallavi, drowned after being swept into a waterlogged drain outside her house in Sarvodaya Colony under Vijay Nagar police station limits, HT reported earlier. The girl was found facedown in the water and it is suspected she slipped and drowned in rainwater that had accumulated in the locality, police said. “Locals and girls’ families protested after the incident. The rainwater also entered her house,” the earlier report quoted Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vijay Nagar, as saying.

“She went out in the afternoon, and probably slipped in stagnant water. There was about 2-3 feet of water logged in our locality. After some time, we noticed her face down and pulled her out, rushing her to the hospital. But they declared her dead,” the girl's uncle Anuj Kumar was quoted as saying. Distressing videos surfaced, purportedly showing the family members of the girl trying to revive her.

Heavily waterlogged street near victim's house at Sarvodaya Nagar in Vijay Nagar. The water also entered the house (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)