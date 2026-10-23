Kerala man wins 200g gold bar in UAE with randomly selected ticket, to share prize with friends

An Indian businessman living in the UAE has won a 200-gram, 24-carat gold bar after purchasing a Big Ticket entry with his friends. The winning ticket was chosen entirely at random, making the unexpected windfall even more surprising for the group, according to a report by Gulf News.

A Kerala man based in the UAE won a 200-gram, 24-carat gold bar in a Big Ticket draw and shared the prize with five friends. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The winner, identified as 44-year-old Brijaesh Madambi Bhaskaran, is originally from Kerala and currently runs a business in Ajman. While he lives in the UAE, his family remains in India.

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(Also read: ₹240 crore in UAE lottery says ‘excitement has faded’ after buying cars, properties, gold">Indian winner of ₹240 crore in UAE lottery says ‘excitement has faded’ after buying cars, properties, gold)

Three years of trying his luck

Bhaskaran first came across Big Ticket on social media around three years ago. Since then, he has regularly participated in its draws, hoping that one day he might win a prize.

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{{^usCountry}} For his latest attempt, he teamed up with five friends to purchase a ticket. Rather than choosing a particular number, the group decided to select their entry randomly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For his latest attempt, he teamed up with five friends to purchase a ticket. Rather than choosing a particular number, the group decided to select their entry randomly. {{/usCountry}}

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Their decision paid off when the ticket emerged as a winner in Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw for October.

(Also read: Indian woman who started modelling in Class 10 opens up about Mrs UAE World win, credits husband for success)

Recalling his reaction, Bhaskaran told Gulf News, “I was so happy when I found out that we had won. I honestly couldn't believe it at first, especially since we had selected the ticket randomly. It was such a wonderful surprise for all of us.”

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The 200-gram gold bar will be shared equally among the six friends. Although Bhaskaran has not yet decided what to do with his portion of the prize, the experience has encouraged the group to continue participating.

“We'll definitely take part again as a group and hopefully have another reason to celebrate in the future.”

Three others win gold bars

Bhaskaran was not the only winner in October's e-draw. Three other participants also secured 200-gram, 24-carat gold bars.

Among them was Manikanta Adabala, 33, a service engineer from Andhra Pradesh who has been living in Dubai with his family for four years.

Another winner was Aloha Abelgas, an assistant manager from the Philippines. Jonathan Javed, originally from Pakistan and a resident of Abu Dhabi for nearly a decade, also received the same prize.

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Meanwhile, Big Ticket's October promotion offers participants a chance to win a grand prize of Dh25 million. The winner of the jackpot is scheduled to be announced during a live draw on November 3, 2026.