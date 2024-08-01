Kerala Police urges against dark tourism amid landslides and heavy rains. See post

Amid the heavy rains and devastating landslides in parts of Kerala, the local police have issued a warning for citizens. The police department took to social media to share their worries against dark tourism. For the unversed, dark tourism is a form of travelling where people visit places that are associated with tragedies or deaths. The Kerala police issued a notice regarding dark tourism,

The Kerala Police Department posted a warning and wrote, "Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations." (Also Read: Kerala's Athirapally Falls turns deadly amid torrential rains and landslides. Watch)

Take a look at the post here:

More on Kerala landslides:

Several landslides struck two villages in Kerala's Wayanad district, leading to the deaths of 167 people as of Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places. As of August 1, the "heavy to very heavy rainfall" warning has also been issued.

In the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas under the Vellarimala village of the Meppadi Panchayat, two massive landslides struck at 2am and 4:10am, respectively. (Also Read: Terrifying moment Kerala bus crosses bridge surrounded by raging waters on all sides in Kozhikode)

The Indian Army was called in when a makeshift bridge that connected the affected area to a nearby town was damaged. The Army has mobilised four columns, two from the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two from Kannur's DSC Centre.

Soon after the landslide struck, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, offered support to those affected. He said that he would step forward and give relief support. Anand Mahindra also expressed his sadness over the devastation and said, "Wayanad is a paradise on earth. To see it devasted by landslides with many lives lost is a tragedy. Our hearts are with the people of Wayanad, and we will do whatever we can in the relief effort."