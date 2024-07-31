Kerala's Athirapally Falls turns deadly amid torrential rains and landslides. Watch

After the heavy rains triggered major landslides and flood-like situations in parts of Kerala, another scary visual from the state has gone viral. A video showcasing the mighty Athirapally falls flowing with a strong current was shared on social media. The video shows the bone-chilling heavy flow of the waterfall during the ongoing monsoon and another visual from three years ago. Snapshot of Athirapally falls amid heavy rain in Kerala.

“Kerala rains triggering huge landslides and flooding across North Kerala, Wayanad region. 20 people died, Many feared trapped. Athirapally falls today and 3 years back,” wrote Raja Ramasamy as he shared the video of Athirapally falls. (Also Read: ‘Wayanad rescue heroes no less than Olympic medal winners’: Incredible videos of rescuers braving danger to save lives)

Watch the video here:

Earlier, another visual from North Kerala's Kozhikode district captured the attention of many. The video shows a bus driver taking the vehicle over a bridge while being surrounded by raging water from both sides. The clip also captures how the rains have triggered devastation in the state.

Following landslides in the high ranges of the northern parts of Kozhikode, numerous houses, roads and bridges were washed away. The death toll has risen to 123, and at least 128 people are left injured. (Also Read: 'Wayanad a paradise on earth, devasted by landslides’: Anand Mahindra offers support)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated in a press conference on Tuesday evening that 93 dead have been found so far following repeated landslides caused by heavy monsoon rain in the Wayanad district. The Kerala government has stated that two days, July 30 and 31, will be recognized as state mourning. All state government programmes have been postponed. State forest minister AK Saseendran said that the situation is serious, and the government has pressed all agencies to assist in the rescue operations.

The Indian Army and two helicopters from the Indian Air Force have also been mobilised to help in rescue operation.