‘Wayanad rescue heroes no less than Olympic medal winners’: Incredible videos of rescuers braving danger to save lives

The rescue and relief teams on ground in Wayanad after multiple landslides in the hilly north Kerala district received the internet's praise for risking their lives to save others. Visuals from multiple sources showed rescue personnel crossing a water body with the support of a harness to reach to the other side. Over 90 people have died and over 100 injured in the natural disaster. Members of rescue teams conduct rescue operation at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad,(Reuters)

Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy, and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors amid rough weather and multiple agencies are working in tandem to provide critical assistance to those affected.

Take a look at one of the terrifying visuals:

“When the ground crumbles, true strength lifts us up. Saluting the brave soldiers of Madras Terriers who carry hope on their backs. @CMOKerala appreciates the daring efforts of the Armed Forces in the rescue operations at Wayanad,” the official X handle of Defence PRO for Kerala posted, sharing photos of the Madras Terriers rescue personnel on duty.

First landslide at 2 am

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan said that the initial landslide occurred around 2 am and the next one hit around 4:30 am, leaving hundreds trapped beneath the debris and many more being swept away.

