Terrifying moment Kerala bus crosses bridge surrounded by raging waters on all sides in Kozhikode

A heart-stopping video from north Kerala's Kozhikode district shows a bus bravely crossing a bridge as furious waters rage on both sides. The dramatic footage captures the tense moment showcasing the sheer intensity of the devastation caused by the heavy rain in northern Kerala that has left at least over 90 people dead in Wayanad district. A bus crosses a bridge even as water rages around it in Kerala's Kozhikode. (X/@ANI)

Several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide in the high ranges of the northern parts of Kozhikode that borders Wayanad district that has been ravaged by a series of massive landslides.

Take a look at the bone-chilling video of the bus crossing the bridge in Kerala:

There are 24 relief camps set up in the Kozhikode taluk sheltering 298 people. Two camps have been set up in the Vadakara Taluk camps (21 people), seven camps in Koilandy Taluk (161 people) and eight camps have been set up at the Thamarassery Taluk (374 people).

The Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are among those involved in the rescue operations at the landslide site at Chooralmala in Wayanad. Using ropes, soldiers were ferried across the river, which is in spate.

What trigged Wayanad landslides?

Extremely heavy rain triggered a series of landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday. Many were feared trapped under the debris.

Red alert in Kerala

The weather office has issued a red alert for eight districts in Kerala for heavy rain. A red alert has been issued for the Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts for today.

