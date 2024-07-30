Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid condolences to the families of deceased in neighboring state Kerala’s Wayanad landslide incident which killed more than 50 people on Tuesday. The death toll is likely to increase and the rescue operations are going on at the spot. ‘Karnataka will provide all help’: CM Siddaramaiah on Wayanad landslide accident

In an X post, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote, “Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong.”

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also assured full support to the Kerala government and he also ordered officials to send rescue teams from the state, if needed. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that 250 members of the fire and rescue, civil defence, NDRF, and local emergency response teams are involved in the rescue operations. An additional team of NDRF and two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts.

Two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17, and an ALH were also deployed and they will also be coordinating the rescue operations.

Kerala health department has also opened a control room and issued two numbers that those in need of emergency assistance can contact - 9656938689 and 8086010833.

More than a hundred people are reportedly missing and believed to be stuck under massive landslides.