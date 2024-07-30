Wayanad: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday,

Multiple landslides triggered by pounding monsoon rains have killed at least 45 people with hundreds more feared trapped under mud and debris in Kerala's hill district of Wayanad on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rain for the district. The Indian Army was roped in as a temporary bridge that linked the affected area to a nearest town was also destroyed. The Army has mobilised four columns, including two columns ex 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two ex the DSC Centre, Kannur.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have also been mobilised, said a statement from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

A resuce official said rescue efforts remain challenging as there was no internet connectivity in the area.

State forest minister AK Saseendran said that the situation is serious, and the government has pressed all agencies to assist rescue operations.

A special control room has been set up by the district administration at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad," PM's office said in a post on X. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

