Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Toll rises to 45 in Kerala; Army deployed for rescue operation
Multiple landslides triggered by pounding monsoon rains have killed at least 45 people with hundreds more feared trapped under mud and debris in Kerala's hill district of Wayanad on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rain for the district. The Indian Army was roped in as a temporary bridge that linked the affected area to a nearest town was also destroyed. The Army has mobilised four columns, including two columns ex 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two ex the DSC Centre, Kannur....Read More
Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have also been mobilised, said a statement from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.
A resuce official said rescue efforts remain challenging as there was no internet connectivity in the area.
State forest minister AK Saseendran said that the situation is serious, and the government has pressed all agencies to assist rescue operations.
A special control room has been set up by the district administration at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre.
"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad," PM's office said in a post on X. The injured would be given ₹50,000.
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Union minister JP Nadda speaks on the tragedy in Rajya Sabha
Speaking on the landslide tragedy in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda said the entire nation is concerned and spoke on relief measures. “Work is being done in coordination with the State Government. Right now, the primary thing is to recover the bodies and save those who can be saved...We should activate Emergency Response System. All of that is being done,” Nadda said.
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Kerala minister MB Rajesh says the gravity of the disaster is much more than numbers
Kerala minister MB Rajesh told PTI that the state government swung into action immediately. He added that the chief minister has sent a team of five ministers to oversee rescue operations. “The Army will reach the site soon. 250 have been rescued,” the minister added.
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Kerala government announces contact number of control rooms
Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) has opened district and state-level media control rooms, reports ANI. They can be reached at 0483-2734387.
State-level control room at the Secretariat can be reached at 0471-2327628 or 2518637
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: One rescued alive, 16 bodies recovered so far
NDRF DG Piyush Anand told ANI that one person has been rescued alive and 16 bodies have been recovered from debris. 74 people have been evacuated and three more NDRF teams are on their way to assist rescue operations.
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Around 101 people rescued till now says Kerala revenue minister's office
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan's office said that around 101 people have been rescued so far. A shelter camp has been set up at Bathery St Mary’s SKMJ School in Kalpetta. Medical teams and ambulances are present, food and clothing has been arranged, but the minister said there is a requirement for earth excavators, reports ANI.
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Kerala forest minister AK Sassendran visits the injured in hospital
Wayanad landslides LIVE updates: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expresses condolences
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the governments to expedite relief and rescue operations in a post on X. ""Extremely pained by the landslides in Wayanad, where several people are reportedly trapped. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I urge the State and Central Governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies. Congress leaders and workers should put in all their efforts to provide every possible assistance to the people. Coordinate with doctors, paramedics and kindly follow up with the agencies to support the victims of the tragedy."