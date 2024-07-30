Wayanad landslide: 84 dead, rescue teams face rain, terrain challenges | 10 points

At least 84 people died in the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday. Kerala chief secretary Dr V Venu said the situation remains “very grave” because the area where the landslide struck is isolated and the rescue and relief teams have not been able to cover the entire affected region due to rain and difficult terrain.

This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows Indian army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad.(AP)