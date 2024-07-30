PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM over Wayanad landslides, assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the Kerala government of all possible assistance from the Centre following landslides in parts of Wayanad.



“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Hundreds of people are feared trapped as huge landslides strike hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district. Seven persons reportedly have died so far in the massive landslides.

Leader of the Opposition and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, said he will speak to Union ministers to request all possible assistance for Wayanad.

“I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” said Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations,” he added.



At least 48 people are currently under treatment and four bodies have been brought to Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, ANI quoted a medical officer as saying.

This is a developing story

