Wayanad landslides: Hundreds feared trapped in Kerala district | Top updates
Hundreds of people feared trapped as huge landslides strike hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district.
Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, July 30, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped, news agency PTI reported.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all government agencies have joined rescue operations in connection with landslides in Wayanad district.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.
Wayanad landslides: What we know so far
- A one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide, according to the Wayanad district authorities.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said the operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities.
- Pinarayi Vijayanadded also said in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the health department – National Health Mission – has opened a control room.
- Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers – 9656938689 and 8086010833 – the statement said.
- Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
