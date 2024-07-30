Wayanad landslides: Hundreds feared trapped in Kerala district | Top updates

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, July 30, leaving hundreds of people suspected to be trapped, news agency PTI reported. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has said Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all government agencies have joined rescue operations in connection with landslides in Wayanad district.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.

Wayanad landslides: What we know so far