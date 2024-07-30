'Wayanad a paradise on earth, devasted by landslides’: Anand Mahindra offers support

Massive landslides struck several hilly areas near Meppadi, Kerala's Wayanad district, early on Tuesday, July 30, leavingat least 45 dead and hundreds suspected to be trapped. Amid the disaster, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, said he would step forward to help with relief measures. Anand Mahindra offered support for Wayanad relief measures. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"Wayanad is a paradise on earth. To see it devasted by landslides with many lives lost is a tragedy. Our hearts are with the people of Wayanad and we will do whatever we can in the relief effort," wrote Anand Mahindra in an X post. Alongside, he also posted several pictures of Wayanad. (Also Read: Wayanad Landslides LIVE updates: Toll rises to 45 in Kerala; Army deployed for rescue operation)

Take a look at the post here:

More on Wayanad landslides:

The landslides were triggered by heavy monsoon showers. Three landslides crashed the area between 2 and 6 am, destroying a chunk of Chooralmala town, including shops and vehicles.

Officials have also verified that minor landslides are still occurring in the upper hills of Wayanad district. The Chaliyar River's water level has been reported to have exceeded the danger mark due to runoff from the Meppadi landslides.

The Indian Army was called in when a makeshift bridge that connected the affected area to a nearby town was damaged. The Army has mobilised four columns, two from the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two from Kannur's DSC Centre. (Also Read: Kerala: Bodies float, bridge destroyed, houses washed away as 3 back-to-back landslides strike Wayanad)

According to a statement issued by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, two Indian Air Force helicopters have also been mobilised. As per a rescue official, rescue attempts are still difficult due to a lack of internet connectivity in the area. State forest minister AK Saseendran,said, the situation is dire, and the government has asked all authorities to assist with rescue operations.