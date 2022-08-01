KFC delivery executive from Pakistan earns praise from netizens. Here's why

A KFC delivery executive from our neighbouring country, Pakistan, is earning praise online for juggling multiple roles. Her story, shared on LinkedIn, outlines her hard work, dedication and perseverance to make her dreams come true. The inspirational story has gone viral and has become the netizens' favourite.

The now-viral story is of Meerab, who works as a delivery executive with fast food company KFC. Meerab's story was shared on LinkedIn by Fizza Ijaz, the Global Brand Lead at Unilever.

It all started when Fizza Ijaz ordered food from KFC in Lahore and received a call from a female delivery executive. "I got so excited that I stood outside the gate to receive her, and we (my friends and I) spoke to her for a good 10 minutes about many things, including her pursuits, passion and bike riding skills," wrote an elated Ijaz.

According to the LinkedIn post, Meerab hails from Lahore's Youhanabad and is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing. Her course fee is taken care of by a foundation. However, she works as a KFC delivery agent during the night to support her family's needs and meet her mother's medical expenses. Meerab intends to remain a delivery agent for another three years until she graduates post which she plans to venture her fashion brand.

Take a look at the heartwarming LinkedIn post below:

The post shared three days ago has accumulated over 52,200 likes. It has also been shared more than 600 times on LinkedIn and received many comments.

The post even earned a comment from Asma Yusuf, the Chief People Officer at KFC Pakistan. She wrote, "Thank you so much for the shoutout Fizza Ijaz Meerab makes us so proud! She's not only a KFC Pakistan Dame Rider but is also continuing her education journey with the KFC Female Higher Education Scholarship Program. Indeed, there's no force stronger than a woman who has decided to rise."

"And I'm here, in Romania, enjoying my KFC order reading all these mixed messages. As a student, I know how hard it is to juggle work and classes. What I don't know is riding a bike, any bike, and her having this passion is inspiring! I bet that women in Pakistan have worked for decades, but seeing more women in fields that sound typical male jobs (deliveries) should be seen by the whole world!" shared an individual with a heart emoticon.

"So nice to see the skills, determination and passion in our neighbourhood," commented another. "Really inspiring irrespective of which part of the globe you belong to," expressed a third. "Shining example for all female, if there is a will there is a way! Kudos," wrote a fourth.

