The image shows otters in the backyard of a family.(Screengrab)
Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts

The video prompted people to share sweet comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:22 AM IST

Are you looking for a video to make your day brighter and leave you with a smile? Then this clip showcasing excited reactions of kids on spotting otters in their home in Florida could do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video is too cute to handle.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video was later re-shared on the photo-and-video sharing platform. “Kids react to otters visiting their home in St Petersburg, FL [Florida],” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the animals exploring the pool and the backyard of a house. You can also hear excited chattering of kids in the background. Texts appearing on the screen help people understand their conversation.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being posted a little over seven hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 9,100 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“The excitement of the children is priceless….my favorite ‘is going to get out’,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg the kids sound awesome. They are so excited. Love the part when they said ‘I'm going to name them’,” shared another. “Cute!!! Both the otters and the kids,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the sweet video?

