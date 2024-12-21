King Charles jokes ‘I’m still alive’ in reply to India-origin man's health question amid cancer treatment update. Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a reception at the Waltham Forest Town Hall on December 20. The event celebrated community cohesion in east London. Visuals from the function have made their way onto social media, including one in which the sovereign joked when asked about his well-being. Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Reportedly, his treatments will continue in the coming year 2025. King Charles with an Indian-origin man at an event which took place on December 20. (YouTube/@royalchannel)

Harvinder Rattan, a self-employed Indian-origin man, asked the king about his health during the reception. “Your Majesty, good morning, how are you?" he asked. King Charles joked in reply. He said, "I'm still alive,” with a smile.

“During the visit Camilla donated toys to children living in asylum hotels and after listening to a performance by a children's choir, the King joked their ‘poor teachers’ should make the most of the Christmas break,” reported a YouTube post shared on the official channel The Royal Family Channel.

In addition to the humorous exchange between the royal and the Indian-origin man, the video also captures the king and the queen consort's interactions with other people attending the event.

Take a look at the entire video:

According to People, the royal couple attended the event after hosting a pre-Christmas lunch on December 19. The meal, which was hosted at Buckingham Palace, was organised for the extended royal family.

At the Waltham Forest Town Hall event, the royal couple met young people, emergency service personnel, community volunteers, and faith representatives. Rattan attended the event as a Sikh faith representative

King Charles’ cancer treatment

"His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year," a palace source told the outlet.