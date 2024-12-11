Queen Elizabeth wore her coronation crown during bath time, reveals King Charles

Speaking about his mother's coronation, King Charles has revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth II would often wear the monarch's crown when she was bathing him as a child. The monarch, who was just four years old when his mother became the queen of England, said he had several vivid memories of the run-up to the 1953 ceremony. King Charles recalled memories from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.(Getty)

King Charles compared the memories to his own coronation, revealing that he was "slightly anxious" about wearing the heavy St Edward's Crown and worried that it might wobble while it sat on his head during the elaborate ceremony.

Mama wore crown at bath time

"I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening," King Charles said, reported BBC.

"My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practise. You have to get used to how heavy [the crown] is," he said.

Charles said he "never" forgot the day his mother became the queen. "I can still remember it vividly," he told the women while giving them a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Explaining the reason behind his mother's unusual decision, he said, "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time, because you get used to it then."

"But the big one that you're crowned with, the St Edward's Crown, it weighs 5lbs. It is much heavier and taller, so there's always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles," he said.

The 17th Century golden crown is worn at the moment of coronation but both the King and his mother Queen Elizabeth switched the lighter Imperial State Crown after the coronation.

The King also shared a humorous story about the haircut he got for his mother's Coronation and "what the barber did to me".

New royal documentary

He recalled the events from his late mother's life while meeting a group of 50 Canadian women who attended the Queen Elizabeth's coronation as 17-year-olds. In 2023, they returned to London to have a tea party with her son now king, Charles. Now, a documentary named Coronation Girls will tell the story of their epic journey.

The documentary, Coronation Girls, tells the story of 50 women from Canada who attended Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953. Now in their 80s, some of them became professors, one a climate activist and another a nun but have stayed in touch with each other. With an average age of 89, they flew to London last winter to see the sights that they had first witnessed as young women.

