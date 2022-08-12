Home / Trending / Kiren Rijiju shares video of Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at his office. Watch

Kiren Rijiju shares video of Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at his office. Watch

trending
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share a video showing Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera.
The image shows Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at Kiren Rijiju’s office.(Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
The image shows Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at Kiren Rijiju’s office.(Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share a wonderful video of a melodious performance by Udit Narayan. The video shows the veteran singer singing the song Aisa Des Hai Mera from the film Veer-Zaara. The wonderful video may leave you stunned.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the singer sitting in the minister’s officer. He is seen singing the song in his magical voice. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder. The hit number featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Rijiju, while replying to his own post, also shared a few pictures. “It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can't forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se .....,” he wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over one lakh views. It has also received close to 6,100 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sir knowing your love for music, especially old melodies, this live rendition from Udit Narayan ji must have been a wonderful moment...,” commented a Twitter user. “Very sweet voice,” expressed another. “Some of his songs are like old flames. Just can’t get over them,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter kiren rijiju udit narayan viral video + 2 more
twitter kiren rijiju udit narayan viral video + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out