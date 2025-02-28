Menu Explore
Kolkata couple decides to never send kids to school, calls it ‘waste of time’. Here's what they do instead

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 28, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Shenaz Treasurywala shared she was “blown away" by the smartness of the kids who follow unschooling and don't attend school.

An interesting video about kids' education has sparked a debate on social media. Shenaz Treasurywala posted the clip showing parents who don't send their kids to school. The couple also calls the traditional way of learning “a waste of time.”

Shenaz Treasurywala with the Kolkata family where the kids don't attend school. (Instagram/@shenaztreasury)
Shenaz Treasurywala with the Kolkata family where the kids don't attend school. (Instagram/@shenaztreasury)

“This is a new trend called UNSCHOOLING not to be confused with HOME SCHOOLING. Unschooling is a child-led, interest-driven learning approach without structured curriculums, while homeschooling follows a set curriculum taught at home, similar to traditional schooling,” Treasurywala wrote.

Also Read: Schoolgirl beams with joy as she spots her parents in the crowd during performance. Adorable video

She added that she met one such family in Kolkata who follows unschooling and was “blown away by the kids and how smart they were.”

In the video, the couple describes a typical day in their kids’ lives, which includes walking around nature, travelling, and playing, among other things. The parents also explain that they are raising their children to be entrepreneurs and are not worried about their careers in the future.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video left people with opposing opinions. While some were amazed by the concept, others didn’t agree with the parents.

Also Read: Father ‘declares’ he’ll give 40% of his salary to son if he gets admission in IIT or NIT. But, there’s a funny catch

“The purpose of schools is not just teaching subjects. A school is a place where many minds of the same age come together and interact, and in that interaction, over the years, there are life lessons and behavioural development. I am not against homeschooling, though I prefer schools. The discipline in school works for Life, which many may not realize until they are old,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This is nonsense.” A third posted, “Courageous parents. Next Elon is here.” A fourth commented, “Only for the ultra-rich and privileged.”

What are your thoughts on the concept of unschooling? Does it help kids study better than the traditional methods?

