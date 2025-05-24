Kolkata’s Arnav Daga sets four Guinness records with deck of cards in one day: 'Wanted to test my limits’

With patience, determination and a deck of cards, Indian card-stacker Arnav Daga, from Kolkata, challenged himself to break four world records in 24 hours and succeeded. He started with a one-hour attempt, stacking 30 levels.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

On 19 October 2024, Arnav set out to push his limits and earned titles for the tallest card structures built in one hour, eight hours, 12 hours, and 24 hours.

“Card stacking has always been my passion and I really wanted to test my limits,” he said, after completing the challenge.

Also read: 10-year-old British boy sets world record by memorising 280 digits of Pi in one minute

He started with the one-hour attempt, successfully stacking 30 levels. “Card stacking is a challenging art which requires a lot of time and patience,” he explained.

Earlier in 2023, the 15-year-old boy from Kolkata, Daga, entered the Guinness World Records for building the world's largest playing card structure. Over 41 days, he recreated four iconic landmarks from his city Writers' Building, Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul's Cathedral using around 143,000 playing cards without any tape or glue. The final structure measured 40 feet long, 11 feet 4 inches high, and 16 feet 8 inches wide.

The feat didn’t come easy, especially with the competitive nature of the card-stacking community. Arnav had previously lost the one-hour record to China’s Tian Rui, who had stacked 32 levels. Before that, Tian had held the title with 27 levels, a record that Arnav had briefly surpassed.

After finishing the first attempt, Arnav began a new tower, this time to take on the remaining three records.

“I was already exhausted by the first attempt, so I started off really slow and wasn’t sure if I’d be able to accomplish the target which I had set,” he admitted. “I put on my headphones and started to play some music which really motivated me. I had this motivation in my mind that I needed to keep stacking and that’s exactly what I did.”

Take a look at the post:

Arnav has been passionate about card stacking since the age of eight. His dream of earning a world record began during the Covid-19 lockdown, and his years of dedication finally paid off.

“From seeing records being created to finally becoming a record holder has been a really satisfying journey and I wish to single-handedly own all the Guinness World Records titles in the field of card stacking,” he said.

He took the eight and 12-hour titles from Tian Rui, who had previously held both with 50 levels. However, the rivalry continues, as Tian has since reclaimed the eight-hour record with 62 levels.

Also read: Cambodian rat sets Guinness World Record for detecting over 100 wartime explosives