LA business owner plays ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat to deter homeless encampments

In downtown Los Angeles, a business owner resorted to an unconventional method to prevent homeless people from camping near his property: playing the children’s song “Baby Shark” continuously through a loudspeaker aimed at the encampment. The business owner defended the decision, stressing that he is just trying to stay afloat amid difficult circumstances.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Tracy, who lives in a nearby encampment at the corner of West 11th and Main streets, described the experience to NBC4 Los Angeles, saying, “They played ‘Baby Shark’ all night long. They’re doing everything they can to make us move or drive us crazy. But it’s doing the latter. It’s driving people crazy.”

She added that the persistent noise had kept her and others awake throughout the night. “This is ridiculous. We can’t get any sleep. We can’t get housing. We can’t eat. And now they’re trying to drive us crazy with children’s music,” Tracy said.

‘Surviving’

Shalom Styles, owner of Styles Barber Lounge located nearby, defended the decision, emphasising that business owners are simply trying to survive in challenging circumstances. “It’s not always about being kind, because when people are taking away from business, and all the stores are going out of business, we’re still here surviving, trying to put up for our family,” Styles told the outlet.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s ambitious plan to tackle the state’s homeless crisis. Last week, Newsom unveiled details of a multi-billion-dollar initiative designed to prompt cities and counties into immediate action.

On Monday, Newsom introduced a model ordinance urging local governments to “immediately address dangerous and unhealthy encampments and connect people experiencing homelessness with shelter and services.”

“There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets,” the governor said in a news release.

The proposed ordinance is supported in part by $3.3 billion in new funding from Proposition 1, with Newsom’s office stressing the urgency for local authorities to respond swiftly.

In addition to financial support, Newsom is encouraging municipalities to exercise their legal authority—affirmed by the US Supreme Court—to manage homeless encampments effectively.

“The Governor is calling on every local government to adopt and implement local policies without delay,” his office stated.

Newsom’s administration has actively held communities accountable when state laws addressing homelessness are ignored. For example, in 2024, the state sued the City of Norwalk over its unlawful ban on homeless shelters.

While national homelessness increased by nearly 7% last year, California’s rise was a comparatively modest 0.45%, lower than that of 44 other states.

“Governor Newsom is the first governor to actively address this issue in our state, and he is reversing a crisis that was decades in the making,” Newsom’s office said.

