‘No jobs in USA for international students’: Founder says honeymoon period is over

A Gurgaon-based entrepreneur has warned about the dearth of job opportunities in the United States, Canada and UK for international students. Rajesh Sawhney’s warning comes amid a crackdown on immigration in these countries that has made it more difficult for international students to stay back after completing their education. A founder warns of declining job opportunities for international students (Representational image)

A founder’s warning

Sawhney, Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School (Advanced Management Program) and has a fellowship from the London School of Economics. Despite having studied in the US and UK himself, he feels the honeymoon period for international students is over.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, he advised parents to think twice before spending crores on sending their children abroad.

“There are no jobs in USA, Canada and UK for International students,” wrote Sawhney. “Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education.”

A hack that no longer works

The Gurgaon-based entrepreneur said that earlier, IIT graduates could go to the United States for a master’s degree and secure an entry-level tech job. This is no longer the case.

“Engg students especially IITians had an easy hack, do masters in the US and get a $200K starting tech job. This hack works no more,” he wrote on X.

Sawhney’s take started a lively discussion on social media about the current job market, the crackdown on immigration and more.

“True! I was there in 2017, people were getting a $150k offer in the first quarter of education BEFORE the career fair. NOW, that same person is at Google and scared s*** that she will be laid off!” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I am more bullish for those engineers come back to India and build billion dollar startups. Imagine all those YC startups by Indians, building from India for the world. That will be legendary,” another said.

