‘Outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag’: Techie’s advice on job referrals sparks online discussion

In the competitive world of AI and tech recruitment, Kunal Kushwaha, a London-based professional, has sparked an important conversation on X (formerly Twitter) about how candidates should present themselves when asking for job referrals. The Reddit post did not clarify the user's role or job title. (Representational image/Pexel)

Kunal shared that he recently received a message starting with, “I’m an IIT alumnus,” requesting a referral for an AI role. While acknowledging the courage it takes to reach out, he advised candidates to prioritise showcasing their work over leading with their college names.

Also read: Google's Sundar Pichai takes a veiled dig at fellow Indian-American CEO Satya Nadella for his ‘dance’ comment

“I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the opportunity to show what truly sets you apart,” Kunal wrote.

He further explained, “Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements. What really stands out is your work, the projects you’ve built, the problems you’ve solved, your passion for the field.”

Highlighting a global perspective, Kunal, who now lives in London and has worked across various countries, stressed that “outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag.” He cautioned against relying on college prestige for remote roles at global companies, noting that “maybe it still carries weight in India, but not if you’re aiming for remote roles at global companies.”

Take a look at the post:

The post prompted diverse reactions. One user commented, “This could also mean that the person didn’t achieve anything significant after entering college.” Another added, “When sent to another alum from IIT, it would create instant connection and can show as proof of past work. But for those who didn’t clear IIT, it could bring back bad memories.”

Also read: Mind-controlled devices are already here - and 2025 could be the year they go mainstream