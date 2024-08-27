Leftover roti milk cake: Viral video leaves foodies saying it's ‘atte ka halwa’

In the ever-evolving world of viral food trends, a new recipe has nearly killed the appetite of foodies. Instead of throwing leftover food, people have mastered the art of upcycling the leftovers into quirky dishes. A viral video on how one can upcycle leftover rotis into “milk cake” has drawn mixed responses. Hack to transform leftover rotis into milk cake goes viral.(Screengrab Instagram/@taste.thee.best)

Here's how to make milk cake from leftover rotis:

In the video shared by Instagram account “Taste the best”, a man takes a pan full of hot oil and fries leftover rotis until they become golden brown. He then breaks the fried rotis into pieces and crushes them into fine crumbs using a mixer. Next, he caramelises sugar in a pan and adds milk to it. The food creator then adds the roti crumbs to the mixture and spreads the mixture onto a butter paper-lined tray.

This viral video was posted on August 11, 2024, and since then it has gained 1.45 million views and numerous comments.

A user, vish, commented, “Bro invented atte (flour) ka halwa”.

A second user, nabaz_exploring, commented, “Milk cake feels like committing suicide”.

However, another user, prabilsinghal, had some suggestions to offer. “First, we can eat it with salt and pepper powder after frying in oil or ghee. Second, steal the pieces of bread without frying with a hand or grinder, then mix ghee and sugar in a pan, it will become churma," he said.

Instagram users raised concerns about the high sugar content in the “cake”, arguing that it makes the rotis far less healthy. Some users also questioned the efforts involved in making the milk cake, suggesting that consuming leftover rotis in original form is a far simpler alternative.