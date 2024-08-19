Living in Mumbai with 1 crore salary? US man asks Reddit for advice on moving to India

Recently, a person from the United States posted on Reddit asking for advice about moving to Mumbai from the land of opportunity. In the post, he mentioned that he has received a job offer in India that would pay him ₹1 crore per annum. He wanted to know what he could expect in terms of lifestyle with this package in Mumbai. Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is also the financial capital of India (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)

The Reddit user also mentioned that he is a single Mexican American male with around 400,000 USD ( ₹3.3 crore approximately) in savings from selling his home, and 4,000 USD ( ₹3.3 lakh) per month coming from a pension he has. This post went viral on Reddit, and the users responded by sharing their insights and experiences on what it's like to live in one of India's busiest cities.

The user, who goes by “Senorahlan” on Reddit, completed his Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity from Western Governors University (WGU) in January 2023, finishing with a 3.0 GPA. According to his Reddit history, he is a disabled army veteran who has 10 years of IT experience in the defence sector, including 3 years as a direct project lead.

In the post, he wrote, “I was recently offered a job that would pay the equivalent of 130,000 USD (10,000,000 INR) in central Mumbai. I wanted to see what I could expect in terms of lifestyle there”.

“I’d be coming as a single male (Mexican American). About 400k USD in savings from selling my home and 4,000 USD per month coming in from a pension I have. Any insight on where I would be able to live? What could I do? Anything would be really appreciated. Thank you!,” he added.

Reddit reacts

The post sparked a mixed reaction from Reddit users. Some users were excited and shared tips on how to make the most of life in Mumbai, while some of the users offered advice on the day-to-day challenges of living in a city like Mumbai.

Replying to this post, one Reddit user commented “With such salary your lifestyle would be really great. Which place in Central Mumbai is this? You should be able to easily rent a 2 bhk for yourself. Other than that there's lot to do in Mumbai, depends on that you're expecting.”

However, a second user, vikram2077 commented, "Don't. You will ruin your quality of life. You may earn money, but your everyday life will be tough. Bad roads, overcrowded public transport, pollution, small houses, corrupt government offices are just some of the problems,"

Another user, neeravparekh commented, "If you can be a little more specific in terms of where in Mumbai would your office location be, people here will be able to make better suggestions. Central Mumbai is too large of an area to help with. However, with the limited information, I'd suggest you have a look at Hiranandani Gardens township in Powai,".