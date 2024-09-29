'Looks delicious': UK man makes authentic Dal Pakwan in viral video. Internet loves it

Jake Dryan, a man from the United Kingdom, is turning heads on social media with his unabashed love for Indian cuisine. His recent venture into the world of Indian cooking has captured the attention of food enthusiasts, particularly on Instagram. Dryan has been showcasing various Indian delicacies and has expressed his determination to cover as many as possible. Jake Dryan, a UK chef, went viral for his Dal Pakwan video.(Instagram/plantfuture)

His latest video, which features a homestyle version of Dal Pakwan, has taken the internet by storm, amassing nearly 800,000 views in just five days. “Dal Pakwan for a preparation with no tadka—this is absolutely delicious! Go try it!” the UK chef enthusiastically proclaimed in the video, where he prepared Dal Pakwan accompanied by two puris made from scratch. The authenticity and simplicity of his cooking style have resonated with many viewers.

Watch the clip here:

Enthusiastic responses from netizens

The internet's reaction to Dryan's cooking has been overwhelmingly positive, especially among Indian users. “This looks amazing, can’t wait to try it at home!” commented one user, while another added, “Dal Pakwan is one of my favourites; seeing it made so effortlessly is inspiring!” Users have expressed their delight in Dryan’s ability to present traditional dishes in a relatable manner. “Who knew Dal Pakwan could look so easy to make?” remarked a fan, highlighting the accessibility of the dish thanks to Dryan’s video.

Notably, this isn’t Dryan’s first foray into Indian cooking. Previously, he shared a clip of himself preparing Mirchi Vada, which also garnered significant attention.

In that video, he demonstrated the process of stuffing peppers with aloo masala and dipping them in gram flour before frying. “Mirchi Vada! Peppers stuffed with aloo masala and dipped in gram flour!!!” he wrote, complete with hashtags like #rajasthani, #ukfoodie, and #desifood. His unique approach—mixing ingredients with his hands rather than using a spoon or whisk—has further endeared him to his audience.

Check out the clip here:

As Dryan continues to explore and share his culinary adventures, the social media community is eager to see what he will cook next.